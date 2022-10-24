Old Courthouse could be a focus for tourism in Letterkenny and Donegal – Brogan

The Old Courthouse in Letterkenny has the potential to be a major focus for tourism in Donegal according to a local councillor.

At present the Failte Ireland office in the town is just off the Polestar Roundabout, and is closed to the public for much of the time.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says the council should meet with Fáilte Ireland to discuss the future provision

of tourism facilities and opportunities in the town.

Her told today’s Nine til Noon Show that one option is for Failte Ireland to relocate to the old courthouse, with the council possibly using its existing office for another purpose…………..