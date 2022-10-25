Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HIQA review into child protective and welfare services in Donegal published

A HIQA review of child protective services in Donegal published today has found that Tusla’s services in the county were compliant or substantially compliant in all areas.

The review analysed a number of areas of their child protective services in the county.

The report said the Donegal service provided a good quality, safe service to children identified as being at ongoing risk of significant harm in the area.

The review also found management had effective oversight of child protection cases and those managing them in the county.

Areas where improvements were required were identified, such as the quality of record keeping in relation to case supervision and audits of children’s records, with a small number of safety plans not being sufficiently comprehensive.

Overall however, Donegal’s child protection and welfare services were found compliant or substantially compliant in all areas assessed.

