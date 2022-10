Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue has told the Dail he is considering what measures may be necessary to support the fishing sector in the face of rising fuel costs.

A number of TDs, including Donegal Deputy and Sinn Fein Fisheries Spokesperson Padraig MacLochlainn, have been stressing the need for a financial package to help offset the pressure that increased prices is causing.

Minister McConalogue said he will continue to monitor the situation and respond as needed………..