New HSE guidelines to treat obesity as “chronic illness”

A group representing people who live with obesity, hope “shame and blame” around the disease will soon be gone.

It follows the publication of new clinical guidelines by the HSE, that moves away from the idea it’s a ‘lifestyle illness’.

Under the guidelines, obesity is considered a chronic disease that should be treated medically, and people should not be told to just ‘move more and eat less’.

Susie Birney from the Irish Coalition for People Living with Obesity hopes it’ll improve people’s quality of life…