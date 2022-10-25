Refugees won’t be turned away despite accommodation concerns – Varadkar

The Tánaiste has accused Russia of weaponising refugees.

Leo Varadkar warned Ukrainians considering fleeing to Ireland they can’t be guaranteed accommodation here – but claimed Ireland also won’t be turning away any new arrivals at the same time.

He said the Government doesn’t know how many new accommodation places it may be able to secure in the coming weeks.

This comes as the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney, made calls today to stop the entry of refugees into County Donegal.

Leo Varadkar says it’s a problem being felt all over Europe: