Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Refugees won’t be turned away despite accommodation concerns – Varadkar

The Tánaiste has accused Russia of weaponising refugees.

Leo Varadkar warned Ukrainians considering fleeing to Ireland they can’t be guaranteed accommodation here – but claimed Ireland also won’t be turning away any new arrivals at the same time.

He said the Government doesn’t know how many new accommodation places it may be able to secure in the coming weeks.

This comes as the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney, made calls today to stop the entry of refugees into County Donegal.

Leo Varadkar says it’s a problem being felt all over Europe:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Leo Varadkar
Audio, News, Top Stories

Refugees won’t be turned away despite accommodation concerns – Varadkar

25 October 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Repairs ongoing to water mains in Letterkenny this afternoon

25 October 2022
watch-hand-meter-gauge-scale-weight-1191001-pxhere.com
Audio, News, Top Stories

New HSE guidelines to treat obesity as “chronic illness”

25 October 2022
Kanye
Entertainment

Kanyes lost it all over anti-Semitic remarks

25 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Leo Varadkar
Audio, News, Top Stories

Refugees won’t be turned away despite accommodation concerns – Varadkar

25 October 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Repairs ongoing to water mains in Letterkenny this afternoon

25 October 2022
watch-hand-meter-gauge-scale-weight-1191001-pxhere.com
Audio, News, Top Stories

New HSE guidelines to treat obesity as “chronic illness”

25 October 2022
Kanye
Entertainment

Kanyes lost it all over anti-Semitic remarks

25 October 2022
Shane Ross book
Audio, News

Shane Ross holding book signing in Letterkenny

25 October 2022
cat
Entertainment

Study shows your cat is simply ignoring you

25 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube