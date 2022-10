Irish Water say that there may be disruptions to water supply in a number of parts of Letterkenny today.

Works to repair a burst water main may cause outages in Creivesmith, Ros Suilighe and surrounding areas of the town. Irish Water say repairs there will be completed at 5pm this evening.

Mains repairs works are also taking place on the Crieve Road, with repairs expected to be finished by 6 o’clock.

In both cases Irish Water advise to allow 2-3 hours before full water supply may return.