Shane Ross holding book signing in Letterkenny

Former Transport Minister Shane Ross will be in Donegal tomorrow, Wednesday October 26th to sign copies of his latest book ‘Mary Lou: A Republican Riddle.’

The event is being held at Bookmark, Letterkenny between 1-2pm.

With Deputy McDonald tipped to become Ireland’s next Taoiseach, making her the first woman to reach office, Shane Ross in a biographical style, explores her past and how she evolved to become one of the most prominent political figures.

He says the book is about unraveling the enigma: