Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Shane Ross holding book signing in Letterkenny

Former Transport Minister Shane Ross will be in Donegal tomorrow, Wednesday October 26th to sign copies of his latest book ‘Mary Lou: A Republican Riddle.’

The event is being held at Bookmark, Letterkenny between 1-2pm.

With Deputy McDonald tipped to become Ireland’s next Taoiseach, making her the first woman to reach office, Shane Ross in a biographical style, explores her past and how she evolved to become one of the most prominent political figures.

He says the book is about unraveling the enigma:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Leo Varadkar
Audio, News, Top Stories

Refugees won’t be turned away despite accommodation concerns – Varadkar

25 October 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Repairs ongoing to water mains in Letterkenny this afternoon

25 October 2022
watch-hand-meter-gauge-scale-weight-1191001-pxhere.com
Audio, News, Top Stories

New HSE guidelines to treat obesity as “chronic illness”

25 October 2022
Kanye
Entertainment

Kanyes lost it all over anti-Semitic remarks

25 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Leo Varadkar
Audio, News, Top Stories

Refugees won’t be turned away despite accommodation concerns – Varadkar

25 October 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Repairs ongoing to water mains in Letterkenny this afternoon

25 October 2022
watch-hand-meter-gauge-scale-weight-1191001-pxhere.com
Audio, News, Top Stories

New HSE guidelines to treat obesity as “chronic illness”

25 October 2022
Kanye
Entertainment

Kanyes lost it all over anti-Semitic remarks

25 October 2022
Shane Ross book
Audio, News

Shane Ross holding book signing in Letterkenny

25 October 2022
cat
Entertainment

Study shows your cat is simply ignoring you

25 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube