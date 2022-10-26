Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Business Matters Ep 114 – Meabh Conaghan

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Meabh Conaghan, Regional Director with Enterprise Ireland for the West and North West.

Meabh worked in the family-owned business, McFadden’s Hotel in Gortahork, from a young age. After graduating from the University of Galway, she spent six years in London before returning home to run the family hotel for five years. She also set up the Avalon store which operated in Letterkenny from to 1995 to 2004.

She joined Enterprise Ireland in 2000 and has just recently been given the responsibility for the counties of Donegal and Sligo.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 114 – Meabh Conaghan

26 October 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man injured in ‘brutal’ attack in Derry

26 October 2022
Market Square 1
News, Top Stories

Planning approved for Reimagined Market Square project

26 October 2022
Irish Water at work
News

Works to improve water supply in Lunniagh to commence

26 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 114 – Meabh Conaghan

26 October 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man injured in ‘brutal’ attack in Derry

26 October 2022
Market Square 1
News, Top Stories

Planning approved for Reimagined Market Square project

26 October 2022
Irish Water at work
News

Works to improve water supply in Lunniagh to commence

26 October 2022
Alcohol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana publican cautiously welcomes nightlife pilot scheme

26 October 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Nothing untoward found during Strabane security alert

26 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube