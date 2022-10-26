Business Matters Ep 114 – Meabh Conaghan

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Meabh Conaghan, Regional Director with Enterprise Ireland for the West and North West.

Meabh worked in the family-owned business, McFadden’s Hotel in Gortahork, from a young age. After graduating from the University of Galway, she spent six years in London before returning home to run the family hotel for five years. She also set up the Avalon store which operated in Letterkenny from to 1995 to 2004.

She joined Enterprise Ireland in 2000 and has just recently been given the responsibility for the counties of Donegal and Sligo.

