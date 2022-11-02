Business Matters Ep 116 – Brendan McGlynn & Steven Perry

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Letterkenny estate agent and owner of The Quiet Moment Tea Rooms, Brendan McGlynn.

Brendan has been an estate agent in Letterkenny for 30 years. After working in Kelly’s Mills, he moved to New Ireland Insurance and four years later he set up his own life brokerage. He opened The Quiet Moment Tea Rooms on Upper Main Street in 1994 and between his two businesses, he employs 15 people.

Ciaran also looks ahead to the 2022 Buy Donegal Campaign that gets underway on Friday, November 11th, with Economic Development Officer with Donegal County Council, Steven Perry.

Listen back here: