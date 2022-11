The Taoiseach’s strongly rejected claims made by Deputy Marc MacSharry about a written complaint received by Fianna Fáil.

A spokesperson for Michael Martin says they have received the TD’s resignation from the party and wish him well for the future.

Earlier, the South Donegal TD confirmed his resignation and launched a stinging attack on the Taoiseach.

Marc MacSharry claimed Micheál Martin failed to allow due process in a bullying claim made against him by a local councillor.