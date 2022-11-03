Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cllr hits out at delayed responses from Council

A Inishowen Councillor has hit out at Donegal County Council over the length of time it takes on occasions for a response to questions raised.

This week’s meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District was adjourned for 15 minutes as Councillor Nicholas Crossan demanded an answer to a question he issued over 8 weeks ago.

He was asking the local authority for a total of how much was spent to run a free concert in Downings earlier this year. It came as a community festival in Ramelton was charged over €1,200 to facilitate road closures.

Cllr Crossan says people deserve an answer:

