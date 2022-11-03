Council urged to apply pressure on Irish Water to re-evaluate sewer treatment plants

Donegal County Council is being urged to put pressure on Irish Water to re-evaluate sewer treatment plants across the county.

Councillor Michael McBride says there are many areas of Donegal where treatment plants were initially installed to deal with less than 100 homes and are now unable to cope with growing populations.

He says in some areas, such as Kilmacrennan, a smell of sewerage is evident.

Cllr McBride says priority needs to be given to areas where there has been a sudden increase in residents: