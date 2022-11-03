Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Countdown on to Cranford’s hosting of National XC – Myles Gallagher

The National Cross Country Championships will be held in Donegal for just the second time later this month.

Following on from Finn Valley’s hosting in 1999, Cranford AC will welcome the best of the Irish cross country runners to the driving range of the Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort on Sunday 20th November.

Myles Gallagher spent nearly 30 years with us on Highland presenting Sunday Sport but is now very much knee deep in helping out Cranford AC ahead of the national competition.

Myles has been giving Oisin Kelly a run down on whats in planning and what to expect on the day.

