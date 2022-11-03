Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal recorded lowest amount of sunshine in the country

Donegal recorded the lowest amount of sunshine in the country.

The location with the least amount of sunshine was Malin Head with just 117 sunshine hours per month.

Belmullet, Co. Mayo was the second darkest location with 122.4 hours, followed by Gurcheen, Co. Sligo with 131.5 sunshine hours per month.

Johnstown in Co Wexford had the highest average amount of sunshine, with 162.8 hours per month.

Casement Aerodrome in Co. Dublin clocked up 151.5 hours a month, while Cork Airport recorded an average of 144.8 hours.

