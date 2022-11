The leader of the UUP is suggesting Article 16 be triggered to avoid another Stormont election.

It would allow aspects of the Northern Ireland protocol to be suspended.

Doug Beattie says it would give both the UK and the EU the “time and space” needed to achieve a negotiated outcome on the post-Brexit trade arrangement.

However, Foyle MP and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood doesn’t think it’s a good idea………..