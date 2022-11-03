First ATU graduations to be held in Letterkenny today

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) will mark a significant milestone this month when over 5,000 students will be the first graduands to be conferred with ATU awards.

Nine ceremonies will take place across five locations in the west and northwest from Thursday 3 November to Thursday 1 December.

The first conferring ceremony takes place in ATU Donegal campus, An Dánlann today and tomorrow from 10.30am.

In total over 5,000 students will graduate over the next month with 1,390 graduands in Donegal over the next two days followed by 1,780 graduands in Sligo next week and 1,850 in Galway and Mayo in the coming weeks.

Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU, who will be in attendance at all nine ceremonies, says:

“On behalf of the staff and Governing Body of Atlantic Technological University I want to congratulate you on your graduation, with a very special acknowledgement that you are the first ever graduating students from ATU!

Today is a public affirmation and celebration of your personal achievement on the completion of your course of study with us. Your resilience and commitment over the last few difficult years are now being rewarded.

“The conferring of a higher education award is a true testament to your dedication, hard work and sacrifices.

“As an ATU graduate, no matter where you have studied in our University, you have been given one of the best starts and have met excellent academic standards upon which our reputation is built – I urge you to seize everything you have learned and don’t be afraid to aim high!

“I look forward to the significant contributions to Irish and global society that you will make in your future careers. I am confident that you have acquired the knowledge, skills and competencies to be successful. You should be proud, as should all who supported and assisted you in your efforts.”

Dr Billy Bennett, Vice-President Academic Affairs and Registrar, added: “This is an historic moment for Atlantic TU, the first ever conferring as a university. Over 5,000 of our students will graduate from ATU over the next month across our campuses starting here in Donegal followed by Sligo, Connemara, Galway and finally Mayo on the 1st of December. This is a proud moment, not just for the graduands and their families and friends but for the region and all of us at ATU.”

All of the ceremonies will be live steamed on ATU’s YouTube page and embedded in the ATU website and local websites – www.atu.ie/conferring. Other short URLs have been created for local ceremony details www.atu.ie/conferring- donegal, www.atu.ie/ conferring-sligo , www.atu.ie/ conferring-galway-mayo

For further information about Atlantic Technological University (ATU), please visits: www.atu.ie