Junior Business Minister visits Donegal Local Enterprise Office

Pic – Minister Damien English with Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor Cllr Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly, Donegal LEO Head of Enterprise Brenda Hegarty and Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr. Liam Blaney.

Minister English visited Local Enterprise Office and client companies in Donegal

Thursday, 03 November 2022

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, T.D., visited the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) in Donegal yesterday, marking the end of a series of visits by the Minister to all 31 LEOs countrywide.

The Minister was greeted at the Donegal Enterprise Fund Business Centre in Letterkenny by the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Liam Blaney, Chief Executive of the Local Authority, John McLaughlin, and the LEO Head of Enterprise, Brenda Hegarty. He met with council officials and members of the LEO team and was briefed on progress to date in Donegal as well as the future plans of the LEO.

Minister English said:

“I was delighted to be in Donegal at the conclusion of my visits to all 31 LEOs. Time and again the importance of the LEO networks in their local areas has been in evidence and that was very much the case there. The mentoring, training and practical advice and supports that the LEOs provide is invaluable to local businesses. Whether starting up or expanding, to have an experienced team on hand to advise and offer practical support is hugely important to businesses and can give them that much needed confidence and assurance to grow their business.”

Minister English then met several LEO client companies and heard about their businesses. James Doherty of Ruckus Visuals explained how his company works with some of the world’s highest-profile musical artists to create world-class tour visuals, working entirely remotely from Donegal.

The Minister spoke to Sean McNulty about his company Rethink Money, which acts as a financial intermediary, providing advice and financial products to its clients. Jenni Timony of Fit Pink explained how her company designs and produces a range of athleisure for women.

Minister English then travelled to MMG Welding at Roshine, Killybegs where he met company founder Martin McGuiness and visited the workshop. Established in 2005 the company offers a welding and marine fabrication service and has recently designed and constructed a successful new range of folding aluminum compact gangways.

On the conclusion of his visit the Minister said:

“I am regularly impressed with the diversity of businesses that engage with our LEO teams all over the country. Yesterday I met with companies in the financial sector, aluminium fabrication, visual effects as well as clothing design and production. These companies show that the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Donegal. Through the LEO network and other supports and funding, the Government will continue to back this kind of innovation and ambition because businesses like this are vital to regional economic growth and job creation.”