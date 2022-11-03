Letterkenny Gaels take on Ulster – Paul Melaugh & Niall Diver

Letterkenny Gaels are heading into uncharted territory this weekend when the club play in the Ulster Championship for the very first time in their short history.

Following their historic Donegal Championship success, the Gaels take on Armagh Champions Derrynoose in Crossmaglen on Sunday in the provincial junior football championship.

Diarmaid Doherty and Gary McDaid will have LIVE coverage from the game on Highland from the 1.30pm throw in time, in association with Century Complex, Letterkenny.

Looking ahead to the game Diarmaid caught up with Letterkenny Gaels joint manager Paul Melaugh.

Letterkenny Gaels Niall Diver told Diarmaid they want to have a good crack at Ulster.