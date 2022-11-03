Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Maxi Curran disappointed with ATU’s first defeat of the year

The ATU Donegal mens gaelic football sides lost for the first time this season on Wednesday evening, going down to University Ulster Jordanstown at freshers and senior level with both games played at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

Maxi Curran’s seniors suffered their first defeat of the campaign losing 15pts to 9pts.

With wins over Queens and St Mary’s, ATU had already qualified for the Division 1 quarter finals before the loss.

Conor O’Donnell chipped in with 3pts while Jack McSharry knocked over 2pts for the hosts.

The defeat means the Letterkenny men miss out on a home game in the last eight while Jordanstown top the section to give them an advantage in the knockout phase.

ATU Donegal Manager Maxi Curran felt it was a case of missed chances for his side in UUJ game…

There was also defeat for the ATU Freshers who went down 3-11 to 1-4 to their Jordanstown opponents.

Luke McGlynn scored 1-3 for ATU while St Eunans David Boyle played well for UUJ.

Luke Barrett’s side must wait on the outcome of next week’s St Marys v Queens game to see if his side qualify for the quarter finals.

The hurlers of the ATU Donegal are back in action on Thursday evening, playing ATU Conemara at 7pm back in Convoy.

Donegal are looking for their second win of the campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cake centre
Audio, News, Top Stories

Meeting in Killygordon and Crossroads to plan for the future

3 November 2022
concrete blocks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Alternative Concrete Levy could generate €260m per annum

3 November 2022
english leo 1
News, Top Stories

Junior Business Minister visits Donegal Local Enterprise Office

3 November 2022
buncranaleisure
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Buncrana Leisure Centre should be built in tandem with “Re-empower Buncrana” – Murray

3 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

cake centre
Audio, News, Top Stories

Meeting in Killygordon and Crossroads to plan for the future

3 November 2022
concrete blocks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Alternative Concrete Levy could generate €260m per annum

3 November 2022
english leo 1
News, Top Stories

Junior Business Minister visits Donegal Local Enterprise Office

3 November 2022
buncranaleisure
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Buncrana Leisure Centre should be built in tandem with “Re-empower Buncrana” – Murray

3 November 2022
pipe
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to apply pressure on Irish Water to re-evaluate sewer treatment plants

3 November 2022
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Donegal recorded lowest amount of sunshine in the country

3 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube