Maxi Curran disappointed with ATU’s first defeat of the year

The ATU Donegal mens gaelic football sides lost for the first time this season on Wednesday evening, going down to University Ulster Jordanstown at freshers and senior level with both games played at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

Maxi Curran’s seniors suffered their first defeat of the campaign losing 15pts to 9pts.

With wins over Queens and St Mary’s, ATU had already qualified for the Division 1 quarter finals before the loss.

Conor O’Donnell chipped in with 3pts while Jack McSharry knocked over 2pts for the hosts.

The defeat means the Letterkenny men miss out on a home game in the last eight while Jordanstown top the section to give them an advantage in the knockout phase.

ATU Donegal Manager Maxi Curran felt it was a case of missed chances for his side in UUJ game…

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/SC-MAXI.mp3

There was also defeat for the ATU Freshers who went down 3-11 to 1-4 to their Jordanstown opponents.

Luke McGlynn scored 1-3 for ATU while St Eunans David Boyle played well for UUJ.

Luke Barrett’s side must wait on the outcome of next week’s St Marys v Queens game to see if his side qualify for the quarter finals.

The hurlers of the ATU Donegal are back in action on Thursday evening, playing ATU Conemara at 7pm back in Convoy.

Donegal are looking for their second win of the campaign.