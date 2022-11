On The Score this week, Gavin Cullen joins Oisin Kelly for our weekly League of Ireland Chat.

We hear from the Letterkenny Gaels camp ahead of their Ulster Club Championship debut this weekend. Joint Manager Paul Meluagh looks ahead to another historic occasion for the Gaels.

And Myles Gallagher gives us a run down on the National Cross Country Championships which is coming to the county for just the second time later this month.