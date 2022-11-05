Strabane men released on bail following counterfeit goods seisure

Police say that two men arrested in Strabane yesterday by the Terrorism Investigation Unit have been released on bail.

The two men, aged 28 and 42, were arrested yesterday morning with Police saying that a quantity of suspected counterfeit goods were seized along with various electronics.

Detective Chief Inspector Logue said the searches and arrests were part of ongoing work to tackle criminality linked to the New IRA and the supply and sale of counterfeit goods.

The two men were released on bail today to allow for further Police enquiries into the matter.