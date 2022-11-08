Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Some EDs dealing with three times more patients than 2021

Some hospital emergency departments are dealing with three times more patients this winter compared to 2021.

The stark figure comes from the Irish Patients’ Association, as October saw a 26 per cent increase in patients attending EDs on the same month last year.

Last month, 617 patients were on trolleys at Letterkenny University Hospital, according to the INMO.

The Organisation is set to hold a press conference today to highlight the overcrowding crisis and issues relating to the retention and recruitment of staff.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association says it’s having a frightening impact on staff and the level of care they can give:

