Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has left the club by mutual consent.

The Galway native took over from Peter Hutton nine years ago, leading them to an FAI Cup semi-final during his first season in charge.

Harps’ four-year stay in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division came to an end this season.

Highland’s Match Analyst Declan Boyle isn’t surprised that Horgan is gone: