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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, May 11th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, May 11th

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Searches 11th May 2026
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Donegal during Garda action into organised crime

11 May 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, May 11th

11 May 2026
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 2,000 sign up for Government fuel scheme

11 May 2026
western trust
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Hospital visiting advice issued as gastro infections spread

11 May 2026
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Searches 11th May 2026
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Donegal during Garda action into organised crime

11 May 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, May 11th

11 May 2026
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 2,000 sign up for Government fuel scheme

11 May 2026
western trust
News, Top Stories

Hospital visiting advice issued as gastro infections spread

11 May 2026
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Donegal records decreases across the board on live register numbers

11 May 2026
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News

DMRT called to assist in missing person case

11 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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