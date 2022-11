It was another successful night on Wednesday for the ATU Donegal as the Ladies’ team secured the victory in their latest HEC LGFA League Division 3 match.

Barney Curran’s side had two points to spare in their 1-7 to 1-5 victory over Dundalk IT at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

Downings Lauren McBride hit 4pts while Ciara McGavey scored the goal. Emma Howe and Cody Walsh also got on the score sheet.

ATU will now play DCU next Tuesday in Dublin in the semi final.