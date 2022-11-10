Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Bonagee Lane an accident waiting to happen’ – Cllr Coyle

A Letterkenny Councillor has warned that the Bonagee Lane is an accident waiting to happen.

Concerns have been raised over the volume of vehicles using the route and the speed at which they are travelling.

A motion was brought before a meeting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District this week by Councillor Gerry McMonagle calling for ramps or other forms of traffic management to be put in place.

The local authority says an assessment of the road will be carried out.

Councillor Donal Coyle who supported the motion believes there is only one solution:

