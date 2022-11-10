Donegal wind warning extended

A wind warning for Donegal has been extended.
Met Eireann is warning of strong to gale force south to southwest winds today and into tomorrow with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected.
The warning will remain in place until 10am tomorrow morning.
