A significant tranche of funding has been announced today for Reimagining Ramelton.

€6.4m is being made available towards the €8m project under a major rural regeneration development fund.

It will see the restoration of the House of the Brae and creating public spaces and amenities at Gambles Square and Market Square.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the funding will make a huge difference by injecting vibrancy back into the town: