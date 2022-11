The Tánaiste is raising the prospect of a voting pact between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the next general election.

Leo Varadkar told the Irish Independent both parties could have won more seats in the last election if their supporters had transferred votes between them.

He says if the coalition doesn’t collapse early, Fine Gael could look to continue with Fianna Fáil and the Greens in government.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says a voting pact isn’t his party’s focus: