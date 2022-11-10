Tributes paid to agencies involved in Creeslough response

Tributes have been paid this morning at Donegal County Council’s Economic, Enterprise and Emergency SPC to all agencies involved in the rescue and recovery operation following an explosion in Creeslough last month.

The Council’s Director of Emergency Services, Garry Martin has praised all who responded to the unprecedented event including the local community who he says has to be commended.

He told the meeting that the thorough training undertaken by the agencies providing assistance was evident throughout the operation.

Garry Martin acknowledged also the support from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service including specialists and canine and camera support from Belfast.