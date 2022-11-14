18% rise in the number of Ukranian refugees in Donegal

Over 700 additional Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Donegal over the past month.

Latest figures from the CSO show an 18% increase in the number of refugees being housed in the county.

Figures up to November 6th show there are 4,441 Ukrainian refugees in Donegal.

That’s up from 3,740 the pervious month, a rise of 18%, with all Electoral Areas in the county seeing increases.

The Donegal District is housing the biggest share of refugees at 1,407.

That’s followed by Glenties with 857, Letterkenny with 645, Milford with 581, North Inishowen with 536, Lifford/Stranorlar with 299 and South Inishowen with 146.

