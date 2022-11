The Agriculture Minister says precautionary measures introduced to stop the spread of bird flu minimises the risk, but doesn’t make it go away.

Despite this Minister Charlie McConalogue says he’s confident the supply of turkey and chicken this Christmas won’t be badly effected.

3 thousand 800 turkeys in Monaghan are set to be culled after avian flu was detected in a flock there.

Minister McConalogue says this is serious, but strict measures are being put in place: