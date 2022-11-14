Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Deputy critical of rushing through of hate crime legislation

A Donegal Deputy has again raised the issue of hate crime legislation being rushed through the Dail.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says that the Dail process was denying what he called “proper democratic scrutiny” of the new hate crime bill as it entered its second stage in the Oireachtas.

The bill aims to criminalise forms of hate speech and hateful conduct within Irish law.

Deputy Pringle says that such a vitally important piece of legislation should not be pushed through the Dail without proper debate – especially after long consultations on the matter:

