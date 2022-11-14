Four hospitalised after row at conference at Co Fermanagh hotel

Four people have been taken to hospital following a row at a political conference at the Lough Erne Resort in Co Fermanagh.

Police received a report of the disturbance in the Lough Shore Road area shortly after 1pm yesterday afternoon.

Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The conference had been disrupted by protestors when the row broke out.

A 34 year old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time.