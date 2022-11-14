Regency trial to hear evidence of Hutch and Dowdall driving to Strabane

The Regency Hotel murder trial has heard evidence of a tracker being placed on Jonathan Dowdall’s jeep sometime after David Byrne was shot dead.

The judges were previously told that Mr Dowdall’s car was under surveillance when he drove Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch to Northern Ireland two weeks after the shooting.

After a temporary stay was put on his committal, Jonathan Dowdall is now serving his 4-year sentence for facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

He was due to stand trial for murder with Gerry Hutch but his plea to the lesser charge was accepted and he’s due to give evidence for the State in due course.

On the opening day of the trial, the judges were told that he’ll claim Mr Hutch told him he was part of the team that shot Mr Byrne at the boxing event in 2016.

The court was also told they’d hear evidence of the two men driving to Strabane together a few weeks later.

The judges heard the car was under surveillance and they were recorded discussing the Regency shooting, the feud with the Kinahans and the possibility of a ceasefire.

The recordings have yet to be played but today, the court heard evidence of a tracking device being placed on Dowdall’s Toyota Landcruiser.

Mr Hutch denies the murder charge. Two Dublin men are also on trial accused of providing logistical support to the hit team.