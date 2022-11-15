Barrett starts in Ireland’s win over Morocco

The Republic of Ireland women’s side signed off on an historic year with a win on Monday evening.

Ireland fielded a strong starting eleven for their friendly with Morocco in Marbella with Milford’s Amber Barrett named in attack.

The Irish impressed in a 4-0 victory as Louise Quinn marked her 100th appearance with one of the goals.

Megan Campbell, Katie McCabe and Kyra Carusa also got on the scoresheet and there was a debut for Wexford Youths midfielder, Aoibheann Clancy.

Donegal’s Erin McLaughlin was on the bench for the game having received her first senior call up ahead of the trip to Spain.