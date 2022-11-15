Cull of over 3,000 turkeys in Monaghan to begin today

A cull will begin today on a flock of over 3,000 turkeys at the centre of an avian-flu outbreak.

The birds, on a commercial farm in Co. Monaghan, were confirmed to have the virus at the weekend after officials from the Department of Agriculture were called in.

The Agriculture Minister is expected to tell his ministerial colleagues that the outbreak does raise fears of a possible shortage of turkeys in the run up to Christmas.

According to the Irish Independent Minister Charlie McConalogue will also discuss the issue of possible compensation for affected farmers at today’s weekly cabinet meeting.