Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

EPA finds air, water, waste and noise aren’t being inspected properly

Air, water, waste and noise aren’t being inspected properly, according to the EPA.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s latest report looks at the environmental performances of local authorities in 2021.

It found over 200,000 inspections were carried out across the country last year, while almost 81,000 complaints were received by local authorities.

Donegal County Council was found to be performing well however, some improvements were required in terms of noise plans, in construction and demolition waste inspections and in water enforcement for the agriculture sector.

David Pollard from the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement, explains the main findings in relation to water inspections:

 

You can read the full report here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dog Waste
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to install more dog fouling bins in Letterkenny

15 November 2022
EPA 1234
Audio, News, Top Stories

EPA finds air, water, waste and noise aren’t being inspected properly

15 November 2022
Football
News, Top Stories

Ministers to sign off on joint bid to host Euro 2028

15 November 2022
Turkeys
News, Top Stories

Cull of over 3,000 turkeys in Monaghan to begin today

15 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Dog Waste
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to install more dog fouling bins in Letterkenny

15 November 2022
EPA 1234
Audio, News, Top Stories

EPA finds air, water, waste and noise aren’t being inspected properly

15 November 2022
Football
News, Top Stories

Ministers to sign off on joint bid to host Euro 2028

15 November 2022
Turkeys
News, Top Stories

Cull of over 3,000 turkeys in Monaghan to begin today

15 November 2022
depression
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to approve bill to create new gambling regulator

15 November 2022
Chopper 1
News, Top Stories

Search in Twin Towns expected to resume this morning

15 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube