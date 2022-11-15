EPA finds air, water, waste and noise aren’t being inspected properly

Air, water, waste and noise aren’t being inspected properly, according to the EPA.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s latest report looks at the environmental performances of local authorities in 2021.

It found over 200,000 inspections were carried out across the country last year, while almost 81,000 complaints were received by local authorities.

Donegal County Council was found to be performing well however, some improvements were required in terms of noise plans, in construction and demolition waste inspections and in water enforcement for the agriculture sector.

David Pollard from the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement, explains the main findings in relation to water inspections:

You can read the full report here