Gardai are appealing to residents in a Letterkenny estate to contact them.

It’s after two houses were broken into in Glenwood Park in recent weeks.

A 40 inch flatscreen TV, old style TV and a baseball bat was stolen from one property between 9:30am on Saturday November 5th and 10:30am on Tuesday November 8th.

Meanwhile, damage was caused to the lock on the back door of a second house and a tile cutter stolen between 4:30pm on Friday November 4th and 7:30am on Monday November 7th.