Glenties MD councillors seek pre-budget meeting with officials

Councillors in the Glenties Electoral Area are seeking a meeting with senior council officials ahead of next week’s budget meeting to discuss what they say is a major deficit in investment in the area.

The issue was raised by Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher, who says a number of initiatives which would benefit West Donegal are still at strategy stage, and there’s a lack of money being made available, particularly for tourism related projects.

She says with no public Leisure Centre, the amount of money coming into the MD is already much reduced, and that’s an issue that must be discussed……………

