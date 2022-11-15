Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gritters on the way as temperatures fall

Gritters will be seen on a number of roads in Donegal tomorrow morning for the first time this winter.

Roads in Killult, the Rosses and Stranorlar West are among the routes that will be covered as temperatures continue to fall.

 

