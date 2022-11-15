Gritters on the way as temperatures fall

Gritters will be seen on a number of roads in Donegal tomorrow morning for the first time this winter.
Roads in Killult, the Rosses and Stranorlar West are among the routes that will be covered as temperatures continue to fall.
Gritters will be seen on a number of roads in Donegal tomorrow morning for the first time this winter.
Roads in Killult, the Rosses and Stranorlar West are among the routes that will be covered as temperatures continue to fall.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland