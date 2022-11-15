Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Modular homes not being considered for defective block homeowners

A representative of the Housing Minister has confirmed that modular homes are not being considered as a solution to the housing crisis created by defective concrete blocks.

John O’Connor says he expects funding for alternative accommodation for homeowners whose properties have been deemed uninhabitable to be available in a number of weeks.

Repeated calls have been made for modular homes to be delivered for those who are being forced to evacuate their homes in Donegal.

Most recently, Councillor Michael McBride requested a delegation meet with Minister Darragh O’Brien to discuss the urgent need for the alternative accommodation in the county.

When asked by Greg Hughes today if modular homes would be provided, Mr O’Connor confirmed the initiative was not being considered:

