O’Donnell Park to host Donegal’s first league game.

Donegal are set to open their Allianz National Football league campaign against Kerry in Letterkenny in late January.

Donegal will have three home games in Division One and four away from home in 2023.

The draft fixtures plan with dates for games were sent out to the various county boards two weeks ago with Donegal set for home ties in Letterkenny, Ballyshannon and Ballybfoey.

Donegal will host Kerry at O’Donnell Park in their opening game on the final weekend in January with Galway set to the visitors on the new surface at Fr Tierney Park in late February and the Mayo match is penciled in for St Patrick’s Weekend.

They four away games are with Tyrone, Monaghan, Roscommon and Armagh.

The league fixtures will be finalised with Croke Park in the coming days.