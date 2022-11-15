Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
SF motion seeks measures to address a crisis in the Retained Fire Service

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn is urging all parties to support a Sinn Fein motion calling for measures to address a recruitment and retention crisis in the Retained Fire Service.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the service is not fit for purpose, with fire fighters voting for industrial action and 60% saying they want to leave.

A major demonstration takes place today in Dublin.

A review led by the head of the Dublin Fire Brigade is underway, but Deputy MacLochlainn wants to see a special cross-party Joint Oireachtas Committee to conduct a full and independent review of pay, conditions, and management, before bringing forward recommendations.

He says the current review is not progressing quickly enough………….

