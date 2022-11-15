Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Special workshop to be held to investigate ‘fraud beggars’ in Letterkenny

A special workshop is to be held next week to investigate claims fraud beggars are being bused into Letterkenny.

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District last week raised serious concerns over reports those purporting to be beggars are intimidating people.

The workshop next week will involve Donegal County Council, Gardai, St Vincent De Paul, Social Welfare representatives and the Simon Community.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly says it is important to differentiate also between people who genuinely may need help:

