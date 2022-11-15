Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Teacher says no-one realises the effects of Mica crisis on students

A secondary school teacher says students are not accepting college places as they are concerned about the financial implications to their mica affected families.
Angeline Ruddy is a teacher at Moville Community College and is also a mica homeowner.
She says a quarter of the children in the school are known to be affected and the levels of anxiety among students have increased massively due to the defective blocks scandal.
She says students have deferred third level places so parents do not have to pay out money which could be used for remedial works…
