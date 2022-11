The ATU Donegal ladies gaelic footballers are through to the HEC LGFA Division 3 League Final thanks to their one point extra time win in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

The Letterkenny side beat DCU 2-10 to 1-12 to progress to next week’s decider.

Ciara McGarvey top scored with 2-5 while Lauran McBride (0-2) , Amy McIntyre (0-2) and Danielle McGinley (0-1) also got on the scoresheet.

The ATU will meet either St Mary’s or MTU Cork who meet on Wednesday in the other semi final.