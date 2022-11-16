Finn Harps face new Kerry trip next season

Finn Harps will be facing a 820 kilometre round trip to Kerry in next seasons League of Ireland First Division.

The FAI has confirmed that Kerry FC will play in the league for the first time and have been awarded a licence.

The club will play at Mounthawk Park in Tralee, with the ground undergoing renovations to bring it up to First Division standard.

Harps will also face lenghty trips to Waterford (800km), Wexford (750km) and Cobh in Cork (860km).

Treaty United, Athlone Town, Galway United, Bray Wanderers and Longford Town will make up the rest of the division.

On the Managerial front, Ian Ryan is the new boss of Bray Wanderers.

The former Wexford boss has signed a two-year deal with the First Division club.

Meanwhile, applications for the vacant Finn Harps Managers job close this Friday 18th November.