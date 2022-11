The GP practice in Dunkineely is set to close.

Patients have been told that from Monday there is to be no GP service in the area.

Instead, people will have to travel to Glenties to attend appointments with their GP.

Speaking to Highland Radio news, Cllr Noel Jordan said the people of Dunkineely have heard the news that from Monday their GP service is to be moved to Glenties, in a different municipal district.

He says this is totally unacceptable and has left many people in limbo…