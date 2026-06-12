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Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, June 12th

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, June 12th:

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Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, June 12th

12 June 2026
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Diabetes referral times cut from years to weeks in Donegal services

12 June 2026
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Seven Donegal beaches given all-clear following compliance sampling

12 June 2026
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No rest for council as mattress dumped on N56

12 June 2026
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Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, June 12th

12 June 2026
luh-new-1
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Diabetes referral times cut from years to weeks in Donegal services

12 June 2026
lisfannon beach1
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Seven Donegal beaches given all-clear following compliance sampling

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Donegal-founded firm behind major London projects enters administration

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Minister says closing north west infrastructure gap is Government priority

12 June 2026

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